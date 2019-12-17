Illegal aliens in New Jersey celebrated and cheered this week after obtaining the right to a driver’s license following the passage of a law that will be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy (D).

On Monday, following a statewide initiative by the open borders lobby, the New Jersey State House and State Senate passed a bill that will allow illegal aliens living in the sanctuary state to obtain driver’s licenses — similar to that of the laws in California and New York.

After the legislation’s passage, illegal aliens chanted “Sí se puede!” which translates to “Yes we can!” and posted hashtags online such as “#LicensesForAll!”

There are roughly half a million illegal aliens living in the state of New Jersey, and nearly 340,000 of those illegal aliens will be eligible for driver’s licenses within the next three years following Murphy’s signing of the law.

The moment when hundreds of New Jersey immigrants, after 18 years of fighting, learned that they had finally won #LicensesForAll! pic.twitter.com/BM9jBsC5O7 — Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) December 16, 2019

The immigrant community is showing their power here in Trenton for the final vote on the #LicensesForAll bill. Se puede? Si se puede! pic.twitter.com/cDalJx1GKF — Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) December 16, 2019

As part of their effort to obtain driver’s licenses, illegal aliens marched across the state capitol with signs reading “Driver’s licenses now!” and “Driving without fear!”

Our march has arrived out the state house in Trenton! Immigrants from all across New Jersey showed up today with their families in our final push for the #LicensesForAll bill! ✊🏽 No more waiting—NJ families deserve the right to drive without fear of ICE detention now! pic.twitter.com/9YPPIGsi3L — Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) December 16, 2019

Despite the open borders lobby’s efforts in recent years to secure driver’s licenses for illegal aliens, the majority of Americans — across racial and voter demographics — are opposed to the policy, the latest Harvard/Harris poll finds, as Breitbart News reported.

Overall, 72 percent of all U.S. voters said they oppose allowing illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses, including 74 percent of swing voters, 85 percent of GOP voters, and 73 percent of self-described “moderates.”

Even Democrat voters, by a majority of almost 60 percent, said illegal aliens should not be allowed to obtain driver’s licenses. About two-in-three black Americans said they oppose giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, as well as 76 percent of white Americans. Though supporting driver’s licenses for illegal aliens by a larger margin, the majority of Hispanic Americans, 57 percent, said they oppose such a policy.

In California, where illegal aliens have been allowed to obtain driver’s licenses since 2015, voter fraud has become common across the state. Last year, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles admitted that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible voters, including noncitizens, over the course of just six months.

