A stolen pitbull was reunited with his family Monday after 15 volunteers drove 2,000 miles to get him back home.

Two months ago, Zeus was taken from his family’s home in Butte, Montana, by a so-called friend. The individual also allegedly stole some of their belongings, according to WTHR.

When the suspect was caught in Nitro, West Virginia, the dog was still with him, according to Chelsea Staley, executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

“Basically robbed her blind stole her wallet, a number of things while she was at work including her dog Zeus,” she commented.

Thankfully, the staff at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association scanned Zeus’s microchip and were able to locate his family.

However, since pitbulls cannot fly on most commercial airlines, it was going to take more than a plane ticket to get him back home, according to WOWK.

Last week, drivers with the group Many Paws Volunteer Transport began a multistate relay to make sure Zeus spent Christmas with his family.

Sunday, the humane association posted photos of the dog sitting inside a volunteer’s car in Kansas.

“It’s day three of Zeus’ 2,000 mile journey, and he’s near Salina, KS! His travels have been on schedule except for two interruptions – 1. He pooped in a volunteer’s car. 2. Kansas City radio personality Dana Wright KMBZ FB Live’d one of yesterday’s handoffs,” the post read.

Zeus spent that night with volunteers in Laramie, Wyoming, and was reunited Monday with his owner, Cassandra Rasmussen, and her two young daughters in Butte.

“We’re so honored to be a part of his journey, and grateful for the volunteers nationwide who made this reunion possible!” the humane association wrote on Facebook.

“While Zeus’ journey is a heartwarming holiday story, it’s just a glimpse into what animal welfare organizations do 365 days per year, in order to save pets’ lives and reunite families. Afterall, it’s #allforlove,” the post concluded.