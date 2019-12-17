At long last the FISA court has taken notice of the egregious government misconduct committed in connection with the FISA warrants it approved on Carter Page. The order appears under the signature of FISA court presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Like so many involved in the Russia hoax, she claims only lately to have tumbled to the misconduct committed before her court, courtesy of the Department of Justice Inspector General report issued last week. I have embedded a copy of the four-page order below.

Reading the order, I would like to borrow Trey Gowdy’s comment on James Comey’s midnight confession of pseudo culpability to Chris Wallace this past Sunday. “Sometimes it’s better late than never,” Gowdy observed, “and sometimes it’s just too damn late.” I put this order in the latter of the two categories.

It’s also too much of nothing. What sanctions will the court administer to the FBI officers and Department of Justice lawyers who swore that the FISA applications had been verified? That’s I want to know, and “none” is not an acceptable answer.

Judge Collyer orders the government to inform the court “no later than January 10, 2020, to inform the Court in a sworn written submission of what it has done, and plans to do, to ensure that the statement of facts in each FBI application accurately and completely reflects information possessed by the FBI that is material to any issue presented by the application. In the event that the FBI at the time of that submission is not yet able to perform any of the planned steps described in the submission, it shall also include (a) a proposed timetable for implementing such measures and (b) an explanation of why, in the government’s view, the information in FBI applications submitted in the interim should be regarded as reliable.”

Judge Collyer further orders the government, no later than December 20, 2019, to “complete a declassification review of the above-referenced order of December 5, 2019 [involving the lawyer who doctored the CIA email], in anticipation of the [FISA court]’s publishing that order.”

What a farce.

