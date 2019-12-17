White House lawyers did not take the lead on President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he’s ‘very satisfied’ with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE‘s scathing letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he’s ‘very satisfied’ with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday in which he accused Democrats of “interfering in America’s elections” with their impeachment efforts, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported that the process for the letter was led by Eric Ueland, the director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, who was joined by policy adviser Stephen Miller Stephen MillerFox’s Chris Wallace calls out Trump for the ‘most sustained assault on freedom of the press’ in US history Senate Democrats demand Trump fire Stephen Miller Marianne Williamson roasted for claim Trump pardoned Charles Manson MORE and Michael Williams, an adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyConway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands Pro-impeachment group ramps up ads ahead of House vote, Senate trial Schumer says he tried to get McConnell to start impeachment trial talks two weeks ago MORE.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone wasn’t involved in drafting the letter, the Times reported, while Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs tweeted Tuesday night that Cipollone was “aware” of the letter “from beginning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An official told CNN that the White House counsel’s office had reviewed the letter but didn’t take the lead on it.

ABC News’s Katherine Faulders also tweeted that the counsel’s office put forth edits to the missive, while ABC’s Jonathan Karl reported that White House lawyers were largely cut out of the process.

I am told White House lawyers were cut out of the process of drafting the President’s six-page letter to Pelosi. At the direction of the President, the letter was drafted by Eric Ueland, Stephen Miller and Mulvaney aide Michael Williams. Cipollone saw it after it was drafted. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) December 18, 2019

One person started a draft of Trump letter to Pelosi last week. Multiple aides were involved, including Stephen Miller, Eric Ueland and Michael Williams. Pat Cipollone aware from beginning. Trump contributed language/direction, but it was reviewed and re-reviewed, sources say. https://t.co/Vqq9yc6yJE — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 18, 2019

The White House did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Trump sent the letter Tuesday , the day before the House is scheduled to vote on whether to impeach him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A majority of Democrats have signaled support for impeachment and it appears likely that Trump will be the third U.S. president to be impeached.

He will not be kicked out off office unless two-thirds of the GOP-led Senate vote for his ouster in a subsequent trial. At least 20 Republicans would have to join Democrats in voting to remove him for this to occur.