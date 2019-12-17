The woman tragically killed by a falling piece of building facade was a prominent Manhattan architect with degrees from Harvard and Princeton, described as “an extraordinary New Yorker in every single way.”

Erica Tishman, 60, died around 10:45 a.m. after being hit by falling debris from a Midtown building, about a 10 minute walk from the Zubatkin project-management company on 52nd Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues, where she was vice president, according to the firm’s website.

Born Erica Lindenbaum, Tishman married financial analyst Steven Tishman on June 20, 1982, according to the couple’s wedding announcement in the New York Times. She was the granddaughter of Abraham Lindenbaum, former president of Brooklyn Law School, the announcement said.

The 1981 Princeton University graduate received a master’s degree in architecture from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, before joining famed New York architecture firm DeWitt Tishman Architects in 1993, getting her name added to the mantle.

There, she worked on Jersey City’s Trump Plaza, which was completed in 2008, and the adjacent Trump Bay Street, which opened in November 2016.

A 2007 New York Times article credited DeWitt Tishman as the driving force behind the creation of the New Jersey waterfront’s “distinctive” skyline.

Tishman joined the Zubatkin firm in 2017, while also chairing the Board of Directors of the non-profit Educational Alliance, until June 2018.

“We feel like a piece of our soul has been ripped apart,” Alan van Capelle, the CEO and president of the Educational Alliance told The Post, describing Tishman as “so incredibly smart and indefatigable.”

Matthew McDermott

Tishman’s efforts helped the non-profit establish its Head Start program, which serves preschool children from low-income families, as well as overseeing the creation of an addiction treatment center in Alphabet City, van Capelle said.

“She is in every way an extraordinary New Yorker,” van Capelle said. “She may have lived on the Upper East Side but she knew and understood the intricacies of the East Village and Lower East Side as well as anyone who lives down here.”

Around the holidays, Tishman would come to the office with a bag of presents for staff — and their children, van Capelle said, adding: “She was just so incredibly thoughtful.” He said he spoke with Tishman a few days ago about an upcoming project.

A distraught manager at a home goods store near Tishman’s Park Avenue apartment said he knew the woman and her husband for years as “good, loyal customers.”

“I’m sorry. You hate to lose a good New Yorker, a good neighbor,” the manager at S. Feldman Housewares said.

The Tishmans have been members of Central Synagogue in Manhattan since 1992, and Erica Tishman served as a trustee at the temple, according to its website.

Officials at Central Synagogue did not immediately reply to a request for comment on her death Tuesday.

Jason Zubatkin, an executive at Zubatkin Owner Representation LLC where Tishman worked said: “We’ve been speaking to the family and at this time we can’t make any comment.”

Additional reporting by Reuven Fenton

Share this: