(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — Forging one’s path in life is a long and winding road, filled with important decisions. One of the biggest decisions we all face in this existence is choosing the right career and job. Unfortunately, a recent survey of 2,000 British workers finds that half are afraid they are slaving away in the wrong profession.

The research, commissioned by PeopleCert, also found that many current employees (40%) would even take a pay cut just to work in a job that’s right for them. Another 60% said they would work longer hours in a job they enjoy. Additionally, about 25% would like to change careers, with 80% hoping for a career change in the next five years.

In all, 52% said they would consider moving to a new city to find their dream job, and 48% would even move to another country.

