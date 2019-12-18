Trump supporters lined up in blustery 17 degree weather in Battle Creek, Michigan Wednesday chanting, “4 more years!”

It’s 17 degrees in Battle Creek and 5 degrees with the wind chill, but that didn’t stop Trump supporters from lining up outside hours before the rally is set to begin!

Bundled up in heavy coats, beanies, scarves and gloves, Trump supporters chanted, “FOUR MORE YEARS!”

WATCH:

Michigan Trump supporters chanting “4 more years! 4 more years!” in windy 18 degree cold, 6 hours before rally begins pic.twitter.com/2v7yvSrsQ6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 18, 2019

President Trump won Michigan, a historically blue state in 2016 and he will win Michigan again in 2020.

This is what middle America looks like, but disconnected, hate-filled, elitist cosmopolitan Democrats in Washington are voting to impeach President Trump for non-crimes.

One America News reporter Jack Posobiec is on scene at the Battle Creek rally and said nearly all the people lined up for the rally are union workers and families.

Just spoke to people at the front of the line for the Trump rally in Michigan. Nearly all of them are union workers and families pic.twitter.com/5I3IqgyTZq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 18, 2019

No doubt President Trump will be in rare form tonight at his Michigan rally!

