A leading Air Force general said Wednesday that the Pentagon should consider taking a page out of its World War II manual when it comes to dealing with China.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, who commands the Pacific Air Forces, said tactics such as deception and using decoys are options that should be considered as China continues to ramp up its military capability, particularly in the South China Sea.

“[T]he first thing we do is we start going to whatever platform [or] weapon system we’re going to buy versus what is a different way to look at this? This is maybe another cultural-type shift,” said Brown, reports Defense One. “We’ve done some of these things in the past, in World War II, for example. It’s not something that we think about as much anymore.

“We’re more of a gadget [culture]. The other aspect of that is really thinking differently about how we do these things. Because as soon as you start talking to somebody, sometimes you get a sense, OK, what platform am I going to buy?”

He added, “it’s something we, as a department, probably need to start paying more attention to.”

The Allied Forces famously used deception to trick the Germans into thinking the D-Day invasion was supposed to take place on a different date and at a location other than Normandy.

China has ramped up its military in recent years, which includes building — and arming — artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea and launching a new aircraft carrier.