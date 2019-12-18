In July 2017 we reported “After 6 Months of President Trump – “Lock Her Up” and “Drain the Swamp” – Need the Most Work – Today an innocent President will be impeached by the corrupt Democrat Party, their corrupt media and their complicit Deep State while the Clintons, the Bidens, Obama and the Deep State gang run free.

AMERICANS ARE LIVID!

President Trump had many classic short one-liners during his campaign. Now that his first six months are coming to a close, how did the President do and which slogans need the most work?

The slogan that the President has probably most satisfied his base by addressing in his first six months is “CNN Sucks”

The President has done what no other Republican politician has been able to do and that is point out how nasty, slanderous and liberal leaning the left wing US mainstream media (MSM) is. Conservatives for years have suffered under the dishonest MSM attacks and lies and President Trump has hit back harder than they ever have seen. They do not know how to handle the President’s responses.

President Trump took the MSM out of their game and Americans have noticed. A recent poll showed that Americans now believe the media is one of the most dishonest entities in the US. It’s about time. During these past six months, the President smashed CNN with the most historic tweet of all time.

That tweet will go down in history! It showed in a hilarious way how he feels about CNN’s relentless dishonest broadcasting of him and his administration and how he has smashed them because of it.

Other one-liners were created during the President’s campaign. The “Build the Wall” slogan represented that many Americans wanted – a strong border and an immigration policy that was sensible – something much different than President Obama’s open borders and let anyone in the country whether they can pay for themselves or not.

Since the inauguration plans have started for the wall and illegal immigration at the Mexican border is down 76% . There is still much to do with the wall but there has been major progress in this area.

The two slogans that appear to need the most attention from the President are “Drain the Swamp” –

and “Lock Her Up” –

It’s amazing that the most important and emotional policies that Americans wanted from this President when he was campaigning were captured in slogans!

Also, after six months it is clear that this President must do more to “Drain the Swamp” and “Lock her Up”. Last night on Hannity his panel laid out the double standards that appear in our legal system. Hillary Clinton is given a pass by the MSM for receiving money for giving uranium to Russia and President Trump’s son meets with a Russian plant for 20 minutes and the liberal press is non stop about it.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

President Trump has done a great job with the economy and a masterful job showing CNN’s true colors.

If the President is working on bringing justice back to the US legal system it is now time to let Americans know. The President’s backers had two slogans in this regard so it must be important!

Today Americans are LIVID…

The DC Swamp is deeper than we ever imagined.

Obama may have destroyed the nation. Obama and Hillary’s Democrat Party is the party of lawlessness and socialism. We knew three years ago that Obama’s corrupt Democrat Party promoted sanctuary cities where non-citizens could live and roam freely. The Democrats promoted open borders and do all they could to allow drug smugglers and illegal immigrants to invade our country. They constantly promote voter fraud by preventing laws that encourage voter ID and integrity in our elections. They pushed legalizing marijuana at the state level even though it is outlawed at the federal level.

We now KNOW that Obama spied on candidate and President Trump.

Hillary and Obama’s FBI paid Brit Christopher Steele to create a total bogus and slanderous dossier that claimed candidate Trump’s ties with Russians. We now know this was made up “over beers” and yet it was the essential piece of garbage Obama’s “Justice” Department used to obtain a warrant to legally spy on Trump. Obama’s FBI and DOJ knew that this totally bogus dossier was garbage and yet they used it to set up the President with a totlally unlawful Special Counsel that for two years assaulted the President and the American people.

Obama’s Mainstream Media (MSM) followed the lead and terrorized America with garbage pieces of President Trump’s fake connections to Russia.

Today more than ever “CNN Sucks” and the rest of the MSM as well!

The Democrats in Congress followed in step and slandered the President constantly in the press and from the Capital calling our President a traitor and Russian puppet.

It was all a lie. Americans know it.

Now the Democrats plan on impeaching the President for made up crimes. With no evidence to support their claims they charge ahead. If history remains free, it will show the Democrats’ actions during these past few months as criminal, unconstitutional, slanderous and seditious.

The President is innocent but it doesn’t matter. Muslim Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib spoke for all Democrats after they stole the election as a result of two years of lies about Russian collusion – “Impeach the Mother$$$$er”:

So in spite of no crimes committed by the President; In spite of the President working diligently day and night to stand for and with the American people; In spite of the President’s creation of the greatest stock market rally ever; In spite of millions with jobs and more Americans working than any time in our history; In spite of ISIS being destroyed and Iran and China on the ropes from smart economic policies; In spite of millions taken off of food stamps and the greatest GDP in world history; In spite of all this and much more good for the country, the Democrats charge forward with their slanderous and disgusting unconstitutional impeachment.

AMERICANS ARE OUTRAGED AND WILL NEVER FORGET THIS DAY. GOD WILLING, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL AND AMERICA WILL REMAIN FREE. AMERICAN STANDS FOR FREEDOM AND JUSTICE. AMERICA STANDS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP!

The post AMERICANS ARE OUTRAGED WITH DEMOCRATS IMPEACHMENT OF INNOCENT PRESIDENT TRUMP – TODAY AMERICANS STAND FOR JUSTICE – AMERICANS STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.