Last week DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz finally released his report documenting Obama administration abuse of the FISA Court.

The report revealed what we knew to be true all along — the FBI defrauded the FISA court and purposely omitted exculpatory information from the FISA judges in order to obtain FOUR FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

For the first time in history a sitting US president was caught sending in operatives to spy on the opposition campaign.

However, the report listed 17 inaccuracies and omissions by the deep state FBI in their spying on Trump adviser Carter Page.

Notice that NOT ONE of these criminal acts of bias HELPED Donald Trump or his campaign or administration!

Every “flaw” in the investigation assisted the crooked FBI and their team of Obama investigators!

On Tuesday Rosemary Collyer, presiding judge on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) court, rebuked the FBI under Director Chris Wray for the abuse of the FISA Court.

Last night fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe went on CNN to defend himself and throw the rest of the FBI under the bus.

McCabe told Wolf Blitzer, “I’m Shocked because we all believed, I certainly believed that the procedures we had in place were enough to guarantee that accurate information was going to the court and horrified because it cuts against one of our most fundamental duties and that is to be perfectly accurate and truthful and complete with the court at all times,” McCabe said.

But while McCabe accepted the IG’s findings, he stopped short of taking personal responsibility for the misdeeds laid out in the report. Instead, he said that FBI leaderships’ biggest failure was in allowing lower level FBI agents to have control over so much of the investigation.

In September US Attorney Jessie Liu recommended charging former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

The potential charges against McCabe are related to his false statements to feds in the FBI’s investigation into Hilary Clinton.

