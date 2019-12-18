Many of President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to ‘vile’ Trump attacks: ‘Being quiet isn’t making this go away’ MORE‘s Hollywood critics are cheering on the House vote on impeachment set for Wednesday, wishing the country a “Happy Impeachment Day!”

The House is poised to vote separately on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — after six hours of floor debate.

On social media, some of Trump’s most vocal detractors in the entertainment industry expressed triumph over the impeachment vote.

“Star Trek” alum George Takei wrote to his 3 million followers on Twitter:

I’ve said it before, but it’s bears repeating: The moral arc of justice is long but it bends towards impeachment. Happy Impeachment Day, America! No matter what happens from here, remember that we stood up, and our leaders in Congress (thank you Nancy, Adam) did the right thing. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2019

God, arrest ye scary gentlemen

The people you dismay

Remember oaths of office

On this Impeachment Day

Please save us all

From Donald’s lies,

Abuses everyday

O Congress impeach the

Orange menace today

O Congress impeach

His ass today! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2019

Rosie O’Donnell, who’s been engaged in a long-running, public feud with Trump, wrote simply:

The night before the House was poised to vote on impeachment, former “West Wing” star Joshua Malina appeared to be in a festive mood:

Oh how I love Erev Impeachment! It’s magical. — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) December 18, 2019

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted a “Daily Show” segment with the hashtag #ImpeachmentDay:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports House panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Protesters rally against Trump in multiple cities on eve of impeachment vote MORE (D-Calif.) had advised her caucus to be seen “taking this moment seriously,” rather than being viewed as “cheering the president’s impeachment,” according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

And not all of Trump’s high-profile critics appeared as ebullient as some of their celeb colleagues.

Alec Baldwin, who won an Emmy Award in 2017 for his portrayal of Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” called the president a threat to the nation, while former “Charmed” actress Alyssa Milano referred to Wednesday’s vote as an “extremely sad day.”

The United States could not be more threatened with the exception of Putin presiding in the Oval Office.#ImpeachTrump — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 18, 2019

Today is an extremely sad day in American history. The Members took an oath. Failing to act — failing to rein in the abuses of power — would be a dereliction of duty. I stand with our members of Congress as they stand up to #DefendOurDemocracy. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 18, 2019