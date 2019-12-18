Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will hold a Spanish-only town hall on Sunday in Las Vegas for 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“Join @AOC for a political meeting in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 22,” Sanders tweeted in Spanish Wednesday. “The event will be held entirely in Spanish.

“Our movement in Nevada and throughout the country is strengthened every day,” the senator said in the post.

Sanders is targeting Spanish voters, The New York Times reported last month, raising more money from Hispanic donors than any other Democratic candidate.

In addition, an Emerson College/WHDH National Poll last week showed Sanders leading among Hispanic and Latino primary voters, at 36%.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders in October, along with other Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar, Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, Mich.

But Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said last month she was backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.