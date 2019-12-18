Consumers of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream have a new flavor to choose from on Wednesday after the launch of a special treat with enhanced empathy called Cone Together, which is “dedicated to the refugee cause.”

The announcement comes as the brand owner Unilever confirmed it will miss its full-year revenue growth targets and suffer further weakness next year, with a forecast of multiple brand weaknesses triggered by changing consumer tastes and more intense competition in the era of online shopping and food delivery apps.

Despite that bleak forecast, the three-day United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) conference in Switzerland was chosen as the backdrop for Ben & Jerry’s step onto the stage of globalist consciousness.

The new “awareness-raising flavor” combines chocolate waffle, salted caramel and vanilla ice-cream. It also comes with extra commitments to help refugees, enthused the company’s founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield.

When you think of @benandjerrys, you may think ice cream. When we think of Ben and Jerry, we think amazing refugee advocates. At the #RefugeeForum, they launched a new flavor: Cone Together, dedicated to the refugee cause. Maybe they’re both. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5BGcuIMCQB — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency #RefugeeForum (@Refugees) December 18, 2019

Ben & Jerry’s used the Geneva launch to pledge to guide at least 400 refugees a year through their Ice Academy by 2022 and bring on 250,000 people to support refugees through local campaigns.

This is not the first time the founders of the internationally recognised brand have taken to global causes of concern. For years they have been dedicating special flavors to support their conspicuous philanthropy.

As Breitbart News reported, in September Ben & Jerry’s went political with the launching of “Justice ReMix’d” flavor to advocate for prison reform.

The co-founders also announced a limited-edition flavor in support of 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Previous to that, it launched a flavor called “Empower Mint” to help the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) fight “voter suppression” in North Carolina back in 2016 when the state introduced its voter ID law, and introduced a flavor called “Pecan Resist” in October 2018 to protest President Donald Trump.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

