The power struggle between the EU globalists and the defenders of British sovereignty over who will rule Britain came to an end as the Conservatives won a historic landslide victory this month. The Conservative Party is now the new workers party in Great Britain under the leadership of The People’s Champion, Boris Johnson.

The Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn chose – for some strange reason – allegiance with the EU elites and its globalist billionaires rather than its own voting base, the working class, who voted for Brexit, and had its worst election since 1934.

Corbyn was notoriously voted by The Simon Wiesenthal Center as the top anti-Semitic for 2019, accusing him of allowing a massive rise in anti-Semitism within the ranks of the party, and of himself being an anti-Semite.

Shocking Labour leaks recently showed how the party pretends to deal with anti-Semitism, yet allows individuals who say “Jews should be exterminated from the planet” to remain in the party for months, as reported by Times of Israel.

“No one has done more to mainstream anti-Semitism into the political and social life of a democracy than the Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party,” Rabbi Marvin Hier told the Daily Mail.

The British people, believers in national sovereignty, definitely won this round. They voted for Brexit once before, and did it again. It means a stumbling block for the globalist-dominated EU as we know it and a new surge for national sovereignty over globalist control.

The 1% richest in the Western world owns the media, and it is a problem. The free press is no more as the rise of propaganda permeates the very structures of the Western press. It is very easy to demonize those who support, for example, the return of national sovereignty and border control, such as President Donald Trump or U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It is a worldwide tendency for neo-Marxist socialists to team up with the 1% richest greed capitalists in the world.

For there is no better way to control the people than to have a strong state dictating to all what is best, propaganda ruling the media, while the wealth is quietly amassed into the hands of even fewer individuals.

The globalists’ intention to further amass wealth into the hands of the very few depends upon the very internationalist strategy that disregards national borders and national sovereignty. The globalist, transnational business model is dependent precisely on unrestrained access to markets, not paying taxes, no redistribution of wealth and a borderless society.

Socialism, under the disguise of protecting the worker, provides the best political tool to gain control over a population ruled by its own socialist elite. The mainstream media bias reflects its globalist owners’ wish: for Britain to remain under the umbrella of the 1% Davos globalist model.

Yet, things are changing. It used to be very easy for the mainstream to manufacture consent, but these days people are waking up to the harsh reality of billionaire take-over of our media structures to fit their own agenda. And politics, for that matter. Just look at the impeachment circus in the U.S. In a country where anyone can pay millions to the election campaign of a congressman or woman, anything can happen. It is merely a question of who pays what. Media surveys for both the U.K. and the U.S. show that around 70% of the British people and Americans do not trust the mainstream media anymore.

People don’t like that development. Many speak of the end of democracy. But landslide victories such as that of Boris Johnson, who bet his own career on fulfilling the vote of the people for Brexit, gives some fracture of hope. It definitely became a Churchillian moment.

While the mainstream media bias against the Conservatives was at an all-time high, Boris Johnson now threatens to scrap BBC’s TV license. It is a brilliant idea: “The BBC is a socialist throwback public broadcaster that receives its funding through a 207 USD annual levy paid by U.K. residents, who face criminal prosecution if they fail to pay,” writes NeonNettle.

The pound even soared to new heights, its biggest rise since 2017, after the exit poll projected a strong victory for Johnson, City of London cheered, reported Financial Times.

The Conservatives have all along stated that they respect the will of the people and the wish of the British. We think that is a good idea. Let the British rule Great Britain for the years to come.