A judge on Wednesday tossed out New York State charges of mortgage fraud against Paul Manafort because of ‘double jeopardy’ laws.

This is a huge victory for Paul Manafort, who remains in custody on federal charges, because this opens a way for Trump to issue him a presidential pardon.

Manafort, 70, is currently serving a seven and half year prison sentence on federal charges for violating FARA related to his Ukrainian lobbying, tax evasion and bank fraud after Mueller and Weissmann hunted him down.

Crooked and corrupt Manhattan DA Cy Vance announced state charges against Manafort back in March just MINUTES after the former Trump campaign chairman was sentenced for the second time on federal charges.

The Communists in the Southern District of New York hatched a plot to go around ‘double jeopardy’ laws. This way Manafort would still serve prison time if Trump were to issue a presidential pardon.

Manafort pleaded not guilty in June and his lawyers asked for the case to be thrown out because of ‘double jeopardy’ laws — and a judge on Wednesday blew up the fraud case in the SDNY because it overlapped with the federal charges.

Manafort last week was rushed to the hospital for a ‘cardiac event’ — President Trump should go scorched earth and pardon Manafort, Roger Stone, General Mike Flynn and start locking up everyone involved in Spygate.

