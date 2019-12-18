“Bombshell” actress Charlize Theron recently discussed her biologically male “transgender” child, asking people to use the “right” pronouns when they speak about seven-year-old Jackson.

“My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story,” the actress told Pride Source, according to TheBlaze. “I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her.”

“I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun,” Theron said. “It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom, and that was really why I [revealed the news about Jackson] a while back.”

Jackson was adopted by Theron in 2012. Up until the child was three years old, the actress said in April, she wrongly thought Jackson was “a boy.” The child, according to Theron, is a girl.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” Theron told U.K. outlet The Daily Mail. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, ‘I am not a boy.’”

“My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be,” the actress said of her children. “And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”

Theron is not the only Hollywood celebrity to indulge his/her child’s seeming gender confusion.

In September, “Transformers” actress Megan Fox defended her decision to let her six-year-old son Noah wear dresses to school.

Speaking with “The Talk,” “Fox said that her son sometimes wants to wear dresses to his ‘liberal, hippy’ school, and she allows him to pick the outfit he desires despite the ridicule he faces from other boys,” The Daily Wire reported.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” said the mother of three. “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’”

“So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says,” the “Jennifer’s Body” star continued.

“He had stopped wearing dresses for a while. He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’” Fox explained. “And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’ … He designs, he draws outfits. He’s very talented.”

