President Donald Trump’s economic approval numbers surged back to their highest levels in a year despite impeachment proceedings, according to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey.

The survey shows 49% of Americans approving of the president’s handling of the economy, up from 42% in September and the highest level in a year, CNBC explained.

The poll of 800 Americans nationwide found that 45% disapprove of Congress impeaching Trump and 44% approve, little changed from September.

Disapproval on the economy dropped to 40% from 50%, CNBC said.

“The president’s overall approval rating also improved, but not nearly as much as on the economy. The survey finds 49% of Americans disapproving of the job Trump is doing and 40% approving. The minus 9% net approval number, however, is a strong improvement from minus 16% in the September survey,” CNBC explained.

Trump, who has made his economic record the centerpiece of his bid for re-election next year, suggested that voters wouldn’t want to change presidents in a time of economic growth.

“How do you get Impeached when you have done NOTHING wrong (a perfect call), have created the best economy in the history of our Country, rebuilt our Military, fixed the V.A. (Choice!), cut Taxes & Regs, protected your 2nd A, created Jobs, Jobs, Jobs, and soooo much more? Crazy!” Trump recently tweeted.

Trump also has continued to lash out at the Federal Reserve and urged the nation’s central bank to again slash borrowing costs and inject cash into the economy.

“Would be sooo great if the Fed would further lower interest rates and quantitative ease,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Quantitative easing (QE), also known as large-scale asset purchases, is a monetary policy whereby a central bank buys predetermined amounts of government bonds or other financial assets in order to inject liquidity directly into the economy.

Trump also again lobbied for a weaker U.S. dollar.

“The Dollar is very strong against other currencies and there is almost no inflation,” he added. “This is the time to do it. Exports would zoom!”

Trump has maintained a drumbeat attacks on the Fed for not easing monetary policy faster or deeper.

Trump has publicly raged against Chairman Jerome Powell and the Fed for months, complaining about its rate increases during 2018 and continuing to pound the central bank this year even as it has cut rates to keep a record U.S. expansion on track, as the president seeks to deflect blame for slowing growth that many have pinned on his trade war with China, Bloomberg reported.