CNN long has been a supporter of twice-failed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and a severe critic of President Trump.

Its personalities regard the president as “unhinged,” have dismissed their own polls showing support for impeachment dropping, accused him of the “lie of the year” and compared him to Kim Jong Un.

But now one key player on the team, CNN Editor-at-large Chris Cillizza, is issuing a warning.

But it’s to Democrats.

In The Point, he writes there is “growing evidence that the public impeachment proceedings in the House against Trump may actually be helping him politically.”

The House was debating Wednesday the Democrats’ articles of impeachment against Trump.

However, Cillizza cited a new Gallup poll showing Trump’s job approval rating has gone from 39% to 45% and support for impeachment and removal has dipped from 52% to 46%.

“Those results largely affirm other data out over the past week or so that suggest support for impeachment has dipped,” he wrote. “In a CNN national poll released earlier this week, 45% said they supported the impeachment and removal of the President — down from 50% who said the same in a mid-November CNN survey. That same poll showed opposition to impeachment/removal at 46%, up 4 points from mid-November. And a CNN ‘poll of polls’ – an average of all six most recent quality/credible national polling conducted between December 4 and December 15 — showed 46% favored impeachment and removal as compared to 49% who did not.”

He claimed such numbers are “not ‘good’ for Trump.”

“But what the trend line in recent weeks suggests is that the intense focus on impeachment has marginally helped, not hurt Trump. The change in public opinion is slight, yes. And it may well be temporary. But for the moment, it’s the sort of thing that has to make Democrats a little (and maybe more than a little) nervous about the path they have chosen,” he warned.

“Remember this: Pelosi did not want to go down the impeachment path. She stood athwart her party over the summer as more and more of her Democratic members announced their support for an impeachment inquiry over Trump’s conduct in connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Her concern, which she voiced publicly and privately, was that a partisan impeachment – one without significant bipartisan support – would too bitterly divide the country to make it worth doing,” he wrote.

She changed her position, however, amid pressure from her party’s far-left wing following a whistleblower’s hearsay-based complaint about the president’s telephone call with the Ukrainian president in July.

“But simply because Pelosi acquiesced to that inexorable momentum does not mean that her concerns about the politics of impeachment had changed. What Pelosi knew then – and knows now – is that impeachment is a chaos-creator in the American electorate.”

He warned, “There is simply no certainty about how the voters – particularly the small number of independent and/or undecided voters – will react to all of this.”