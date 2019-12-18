(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The “sustainability director” at a Virginia university has some novel advice for students heading home for Christmas: consider not actually purchasing a gift for someone in order to lessen your greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re trying to keep in mind that our carbon footprint is something that can expand during the holidays,” Calandra Waters Lake, Director of Sustainability at the College of William & Mary, told the school’s news service.

Waters Lake offered students several tips for how to “be wise…through our purchases, through food that we eat, through the activities that we’re doing” over the winter break. Among those? Consider not actually buying someone a Christmas gift.

