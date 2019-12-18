Michelle Wolf, the leftist comedian who unleashed a slew of hateful insults on White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, joked in a new Netflix special that getting an abortion made her feel “very powerful” like “God.”

During the Netflix comedy special titled, “Joke Show,” Wolf attempted to de-stigmatize the killing of unborn children, lamenting that “we don’t talk about abortion in a real way.”

“We talk about it so negatively that you feel like you should have this sense of shame after you get an abortion,” she said.

“Well, you can feel any way you want after an abortion. Get one! See how you feel,” Wolf exclaimed to laughter from the crowd.

“You know how my abortion made me feel? Very powerful,” Wolf said on her way to the punch line. Then, as if dismissing the decision to get an abortion as nothing but trivial, Wolf took the joke further.

“You know how people say you can’t play God? — I walked out of there being like, ‘Move over Morgan Freeman,'” she quipped, in reference to the actor who famously portrayed God in the movie, “Bruce Almighty.”

“I am God!” Wolf shouted blasphemously.

Here’s a clip of the segment provided by Newsbusters:

Just moments earlier, right before launching into the segment shown above, Wolf also opined on the politics surrounding abortion legalization.

“A lot of people think that even if you’re allowed to get abortions, it should only be for a very few specific reasons,” she said. “Well, I think you should be able to get an abortion for any reason you want.”

It doesn’t have to be “a big deal” either, she argued. “It can be any deal you want it to be.”

Wolf has not been coy about using comedy to push her left-wing viewpoints.

She previously exclaimed, “God bless abortions!” during an episode of her since-cancelled Netflix show, “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” which she admitted was a platform she intended to use to make off-color jokes.

“Abortion — I salute you! Women, if you need an abortion, get one. If you want an abortion, get one,” she said during the episode. “It’s up to you and it doesn’t have to be a big deal. It’s actually a great deal. It’s about $300. That’s like six movie tickets.”