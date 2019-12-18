A counter-protester appeared in the midst of activists at Tuesday evening’s pro-impeachment rally in Los Angeles, California and shouted, “Investigate Joe Biden” through a megaphone.

The protest in LA was just one of many occurring across the country on the eve of the House vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Over 600 protests are expected to take place between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The event website stated:

The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we’ll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.

Breitbart News captured a video featuring one individual opposing the protesters, shouting, “Impeach Joe Biden” into a megaphone in the midst of the crowd.

“Now that I have your attention, why are we impeaching Trump?” he asked. “For what?”

Joel B. Pollak

Many Democrats allege that Trump abused his power by urging Ukraine to interfere in the presidential election by investigation former Vice President Joe Biden, whose son raked in tens of thousands of dollars by sitting on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, despite his lack of qualifications.

The Democrats’ various impeachment witnesses were unable to demonstrate wrongdoing by Trump, as Ukraine received a phone call, meeting, and aid without any sort of promise to investigate the Bidens. Moreover, the context of Trump’s query was related to corruption rather than a specific target of a potential opponent for politically expedient purposes.

One of the Democrats’ key witnesses, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, confirmed that Trump told him he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine and “no quid pro quo.”

It was Biden who bragged of threatening to withhold money from Ukraine unless they fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma.

“I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,” Biden recalled during an appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations last year.

“Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” he added.