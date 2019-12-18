Democrat Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (SC) said on Wednesday morning that impeachment is all about correcting the 2016 election.

President Trump precisely said this on Tuesday in his blistering letter to Pelosi and the Democrats.

“Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat,” Trump wrote accusing Pelosi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Rep. Clyburn appeared on MSNBC Wednesday morning and told “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough that Trump impeachment is all about revenge for him winning the 2016 election.

“Donald Trump’s campaign framed his presidency,” Clyburn said. “We just thought that once in office, he would rise to the office. Instead, he got into office, he tried to pull the presidency down to him and that to me is what this is all about.”

Clyburn admitted Trump didn’t commit any crimes and that the Democrats are impeaching him because he won the 2016 election and defeated Hillary Clinton.

The Democrats also have no one to beat Trump in 2020 so impeachment is not only revenge for him beating Queen Hillary, it’s also about trying to prevent Trump from winning a second term.

WATCH:

