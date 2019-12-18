Democrats voted in a straight party line vote to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstructing Congress on Wednesday night.

229 Democrats voted for the sham impeachment.

3 Democrats voted with Republicans on one of the charges.

Tulsi Gabbard voted with Republicans and present on the charges.

Democrats held a wine and cheese party during the break today on Capitol Hill.

This is the day they have been waiting for.

Sad day for Democrats? Source on the Hill sends me video of staffers having a party in California Democrat Mike Thompson’s office, where it appears to be wine o’clock for staff pic.twitter.com/QmqKUEBWBC — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 18, 2019

It’s an impeachment party.

Dems celebrate Impeachment with wine and spend even more of our taxpayer money. How much did they spend on the entire Impeachment? Just think every hour you work, there’s a Democrat ready to take your money from you and spend it on themselves or frivolously on power grabs. https://t.co/wMtABCbOm3 — Merry QMas! (@HPSelf) December 19, 2019

