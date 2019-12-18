https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/democrats-hold-wine-and-cheese-party-on-capitol-hill-during-break-in-impeachment-hearing/

Democrats voted in a straight party line vote to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstructing Congress on Wednesday night.
229 Democrats voted for the sham impeachment.
3 Democrats voted with Republicans on one of the charges.
Tulsi Gabbard voted with Republicans and present on the charges.

Democrats held a wine and cheese party during the break today on Capitol Hill.

This is the day they have been waiting for.

It’s an impeachment party.

