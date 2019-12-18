Democrats voted in a straight party line vote to impeach President Trump for abuse of power on Wednesday night.

This was article one of the sham impeachment.

Democrats lost two members who joined Republicans in voting against the sham resolution.

29 of 31 Democrats in pro-Trump districts voted with Speaker Pelosi knowing this will end their career in Congress.

229 Democrats voted to impeach.

195 Republicans voted against the sham.

Three Democrats joined Republicans in the vote including Tulsi Gabbard.

