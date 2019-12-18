https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/demon-pelosi-gives-speech-on-sham-impeachment-of-donald-trump-for-non-crimes/

Nancy Pelosi took the House floor today and delivered a speech on articles of impeachment.

Democrats on Wednesday are voting to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges.
1.) Abuse of power — not a crime, a broad term to smear the president
2.) Obstruction of Congress — not a crime, a madeup term that has never been used ever

Not a crime.

This woman has no shame.
Pelosi argued that President Trump abused his power by delaying US taxpayer payment to the Ukraine during a transfer of power.

Pelosi says the Pledge of Allegiance and discusses the Battle of the Bulge.
What a disgusting, evil person.

