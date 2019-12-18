Nancy Pelosi took the House floor today and delivered a speech on articles of impeachment.

Democrats on Wednesday are voting to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges.

1.) Abuse of power — not a crime, a broad term to smear the president

2.) Obstruction of Congress — not a crime, a madeup term that has never been used ever

Not a crime.

The Republicans should have challenged Professor Feldman’s assertion that “abuse of office” is a constitutional basis for impeachment. These words do not appear in the Constitution and such vague criteria were rejected by the Framers. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) December 5, 2019

This woman has no shame.

Pelosi argued that President Trump abused his power by delaying US taxpayer payment to the Ukraine during a transfer of power.

Pelosi says the Pledge of Allegiance and discusses the Battle of the Bulge.

What a disgusting, evil person.

