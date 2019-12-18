A heart-wrenching letter from a 7 year old child in a domestic violence shelter in Texas has inspired many to donate in order to help those in dangerous situations.

The SafeHaven shelter of Tarrant County in Texas posted the letter that had been found by a mom in her child’s backpack.

Here’s what the letter said:

Dear Santa, We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared. I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too? Love, Blake

Here’s the image of the letter they posted:

Image Source: Facebook

In a second post, the shelter reassured concerned commenters that they had taken every effort to keep the mother and the child safe.

“We so appreciate everyone’s concern over the safety of Blake and his family. Victim safety has been our priority for over 40 years, and we would never compromise that through a social media post or otherwise. Blake and his mom are safe! Thank you for your concern for his family,” the second post read.

The shelter said the outpouring of support for Blake and his mother was “incredible.” If you wish to support their shelter, they have a donation link here.

Here’s a video from SafeHaven about their services:



[embedded content]

SafeHaven 2018



www.youtube.com

