It appears Hollywood singer and producer Donald Glover is supporting Andrew Yang (D) for president and is expected to hold a pop-up event for the candidate, he indicated on social media on Wednesday.

Glover, also known by his music moniker Childish Gambino, has purportedly joined the #YangGang.

“Collaboration merch, very limited quantities,” his story reads in part. “Proceeds go to the campaign”:

New: Actor/singer/rapper @donaldglover—also known as Childish Gambino—has endorsed Andrew Yang, according to Glover’s own Instagram. pic.twitter.com/w7ZLluyHap — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) December 18, 2019

My favorite candidate and my favorite artist under one roof.@donaldglover and @AndrewYang. Tomorrow in LA. pic.twitter.com/AomTPXmWj7 — Erick Sanchez (@erickmsanchez) December 18, 2019

Tomorrow in LA. @donaldglover and @AndrewYang in the best crossover episode of 2019. pic.twitter.com/3e7b727Auc — Zach Graumann (@Zach_Graumann) December 18, 2019

Glover made waves last year after unveiling his music video for “This Is America,” featuring the artist opening fire on a group of gospel singers.

He has also openly pondered the death of President Trump.

As Breitbart News reported:

While fielding questions in 2016 about his abrupt departure from the hit NBC comedy Community, Glover appeared to hope for the death of Donald Trump. “I think every thing should have death clauses. Thank God, one day Trump is gonna die. That is guaranteed. That is awesome,” Glover said, while promoting his hit FX show. “It’s important that things end and … I’m glad things end because it forces things to progress. I get really frustrated in the world because I see a lot of things that could be better but aren’t better because things haven’t died yet.”

Yang is one of the seven candidates who qualified for Thursday evening’s debate. Others include former Vice President Joe Biden (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tom Steyer (D), and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D).