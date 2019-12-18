On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. defended his father against #Resistance Democrats in a viral post on Twitter that outlined the alleged attacks President Donald Trump has faced since he won the 2016 election.

“They protested his 2016 victory. Tried to rig the Electoral College. Objected to certifying the results. Spied on his transition. Boycotted his inauguration. Immediately started impeachment. Called him illegitimate. Falsely accused him of treason,” the eldest Trump son posted.

“And he’s still winning,” added Don Jr.

Regarding at least the most egregious claim — regarding President Trump’s transition team being spied upon — Attorney General (AG) William Barr is in agreement.

Last week, the AG slammed the FBI during an interview with NBC News, “saying that the campaign was ‘clearly spied upon’ and that it was the ‘first time in history’ that something like that had ever happened to a presidential candidate,” The Daily Wire noted.

“Based on what you know so far, do you still stand by your statement that the campaign was spied upon?” asked NBC News’ Pete Williams.

“Oh, it was clearly spied upon,” Barr answered. “I mean, that’s what electronic surveillance is. I think wiring people up to go in and talk to people and make recordings of their conversations is spying. I think going through people’s emails which they did as a result of the FISA warrant. They went through everything, you know, from Page’s life.”

The president’s family, especially Don Jr., have been some of his fiercest and most effective defenders. Following a fiery appearance last month on “The View,” the eldest Trump son joined legendary conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh to similarly outline the persistent attacks on his father.

The push for impeachment “began on November 9th, when he did the unthinkable, which was to beat the establishment,” he told Limbaugh, as reported by The Daily Wire. “The Washington Post dropped their first headline about it 19 minutes after the inauguration, ‘The Case for Impeaching Trump.’ Nineteen minutes, Rush, you know, that was about the amount of time that it took Obama to get nominated for the [Nobel] Peace Prize.”

“The press took an eight-year vacation,” Don Jr. continued. “It’s why they’re so energized now. Under the Obama administration there was nothing he could do wrong, regardless of the idiocy of the some of the policies.”

However, the partisan impeachment proceedings against the president do not seem to be bringing the political success Democrats presumably expected it to bring.

“A new poll released hours before the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives was poised to impeach President Trump indicates that by a slight 51%–45% majority, Americans oppose removing the president from office,” Fox News reported Wednesday.

“The poll from Gallup also showed that support for impeachment has been steadily dropping since October, when Democrats launched an inquiry to investigate whether or not Trump committed an impeachable offense during his now-infamous phone call this past July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” The Daily Wire noted, adding:

The latest Gallup poll lends further support to the polls from Quinnipiac University, PBS/NPR/Marist, and USA Today/Suffolk University all generally showing that support for impeachment among independent voters has further decreased. In the battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — the Democrats have fared even worse. As reported by The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti, swing voters from 2016 are now firmly in the Trump camp, admitting that the Democratic Party’s focus on impeachment has distracted from the issues voters care about: Health care, Social Security, jobs, and so forth.