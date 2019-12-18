At least 20 cops in Baltimore, Maryland were arrested, sentenced, or suspended in 2019 for their behavior, a Baltimore Sun report found.

The outlet noted that this was an “ugly” year for the city’s cops, some of whom committed crimes themselves and terrorized residents. In addition to the 20 or so who were punished for their actions, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in October presented a list of 305 Baltimore police officers with possible credibility issues.

“We have 305 officers with integrity issues and/or allegations of integrity issues that would in essence put them in jeopardy from testifying,” Mosby said when she presented her list.

As for those who were punished or arrested in 2019, the actions that led to their consequences include some real doozies.

Beating a Man “Without Justification”

Former officer Arthur Williams was found guilty of second-degree assault in June based on body cam footage of him beating a man multiple time. The victim received a broken jaw and ribs and spent three days in the hospital. Baltimore Circuit Judge Yolanda Tanner said the attack was “without justification.” Williams was sentenced to 9 months in prison.

Sergeant Charged after Chasing and Arresting Man For Exercising Free Speech Rights

A sergeant was charged with “assault, false imprisonment and misconduct,” the Sun reported, after he chased a bystander who was complaining about how officers were treating a suspect. The bystander committed no crimes, yet the police sergeant arrested him, according to body cam footage. When the bystander asked why he was being arrested, the police sergeant told him: “Just go to jail and take your charge like a man.”

Road Rage

Former office Michael Gentil was sentenced to five years in prison after he nearly ran over a pedestrian and then pulled a gun on the man after he spilled tea of Gentil’s car. Gentil, according to prosecutors, didn’t yield when the pedestrian was crossing the street. The pedestrian was carrying tea and spilled some on Gentil’s car. Gentil then pulled a gun on him and ordered him to get down on the ground.

Drunk Driving

Former officer Aaron Heilman was found with a blood alcohol level of 0.22 and slumped over in his car in the early afternoon last year. He entered a plea agreement this year. Another officer, detective Kevin Brown, was suspended and charged with driving under the influence.

Perjury

Michael O’Sullivan was sentenced to 15 months in prison – but is still part of the police force, though he has been suspended – for lying in court regarding a criminal case. O’Sullivan claimed he saw a suspect throwing away a handgun while fleeing from cops. It was determined he could not have witnessed the event.

Planting a Toy Gun on Someone to Justify Police Chasing Him

A man was chased by police in 2014 and eventually “run down by an officer’s vehicle,” the Sun reported. To justify police actions, retired police Sgt. Keith Gladstone planted a toy gun on the man. He pleaded guilty and faces up to 10 years in federal prison, according to the Sun.

Gun Task Force Corruption

Eight city officers were “convicted of racketeering offenses for robbing people using their badge,” the Sun reported.

Tasing and Beating a Teenager

Former officer Carlos Rivera-Martinez was dismissed and convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct after beating a 16-year-old in the head and using his taser on the boy after chasing him.