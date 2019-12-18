Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is continuing to dip in the polls, falling to a distant third behind Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), according to the Emerson College/WHDH National Poll released this week.

The poll, taken December 15-17, 2019, among 525 Democrat primary voters, showed Warren nosediving to a distant third with just 12 percent support nationally. That reflects an eight-point drop from November’s results.

The poll showed Biden leading the pack with 32 percent support, followed by Sanders with 25 percent. That reflects a five-point increase for Biden and two-point drop for Sanders, according to the poll.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in fourth with eight percent support, followed by Andrew Yang (D) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) with six percent and four percent, respectively. Michael Bloomberg (D) garnered three percent, and the remaining candidates saw two percent support or less. The margin of error is +/- 4.2 percent.

“Warren appears to be losing to Sanders with younger voters, and losing to Biden with older voters, making it difficult for her to secure a base,” Director of Emerson Polling Spencer Kimball said.

“With less than 50 days until the Iowa caucus, this strategy of waiting for Sanders or Biden to fall is looking shaky,” Kimball added.

The results come a day prior to Thursday’s PBS NewsHour/Politico debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. The debate could have a significant impact on the Democrat primary, as nearly half, 49 percent, of Democrat voters indicated that there is a chance they could change their minds on whom they support.

“Sanders supporters are the most set: 71% saying they will definitely vote for him, similarly 57% of Biden voters definitely will vote for Biden,” Emerson found, adding, “On the flip side, 29% of Buttigieg and 28% of Warren voters indicated they plan to stick with their candidate.”