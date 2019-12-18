As the Democrats move to impeach President Donald Trump on flimsy grounds, the latest poll shows that the president’s approval numbers are rising and that support for impeachment is on the decline.

“A new poll released hours before the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives was poised to impeach President Trump indicates that by a slight 51-45 percent majority, Americans oppose removing the president from office,” reports Fox News.

The poll from Gallup also showed that support for impeachment has been steadily dropping since October, when Democrats launched an inquiry to investigate whether or not Trump committed an impeachable offense during his now-infamous phone call this past July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“According to Gallup, Americans supported impeachment by a 52-46 margin,” continued Fox News. “And the poll, which was conducted Dec. 2–15, indicates that the Republican incumbent’s approval rating has edged up the past two months — from 39% in October to 45% now — as the House held blockbuster public hearings.”

The latest Gallup poll lends further support to the polls from Quinnipiac University, PBS/NPR/Marist, and USA Today/Suffolk University all generally showing that support for impeachment among independent voters has further decreased. In the battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — the Democrats have fared even worse. As reported by The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti, swing voters from 2016 are now firmly in the Trump camp, admitting that the Democratic Party’s focus on impeachment has distracted from the issues voters care about: Health care, Social Security, jobs, and so forth:

A focus group of swing voters in the battleground state of Michigan told media outlet Axios that they’re sticking with Donald Trump, potentially taking Michigan out of the “swing state” category. The voters, who were culled from a group in Saginaw, Michigan — right in the heart of the state’s rural country, in a county that went for former President Barack Obama twice but switched to President Donald Trump in 2016 — and represented a segment of “moderate Democrat” that abandoned the party when it ran Hillary Clinton, largely, it seems, over Trump’s message of economic populism. For starters, the voters “hate the fact that House Democrats are moving toward impeaching the president,” and prefer the President’s agenda, which they say could “actually improve their lives.” Among Trump’s proiorities, they “like preserving Social Security, cracking down on illegal immigration, and keeping jobs in the U.S.”

Despite wind blowing in the opposite direction, Democrats moved full-speed ahead on Wednesday to debating articles of impeachment against President Trump — a debate that will culminate in a vote later today. At the launch of the House floor debate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) described it as the Battle of the Bulge against Nazi Germany — what historians have aptly dubbed “Hitler’s Last Gamble.”

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said on Tuesday that the country would be headed toward authoritarian rule if the House did not impeach Trump.

“It’s up to us to decide whether the United States is still a nation where no one is above the law or whether America is allowed to become a land run by those who act more like kings or queens, as if the law doesn’t apply to them,” McGovern said.