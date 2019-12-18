(URDUPOINT) — ANKARA — The Turkish president threatened Sunday to recognize mass killings of Native Americans during the colonial period as genocide after the US Senate applied the label to Armenian murders by Ottoman Turks.

The Senate unanimously voted Thursday to pass a resolution that called the mass killings of some 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide, prompting an angry rebuke from Ankara.

“We should oppose you by reciprocating such decisions in parliament. And that is what we will do. Can we speak about America without mentioning Indians? It is a shameful moment in the US history,” Tayyip Erdogan told A Haber news channel.

