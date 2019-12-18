Appearing Tuesday on CNN, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said President Donald Trump is not acting like an innocent man by rejecting calls for administration officials to testify in the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment inquiry.

A transcript is as follows:

WOLF BLITZER: Let’s begin with this extraordinary letter from President Trump to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He says Democrats are the ones actually interfering in the election. He accuses Nancy Pelosi, in his words, “cheapening impeachment, treating democracy as the enemy” and “lying” when she says she prays for him. What’s your reaction to this truly stunning letter. REP. ERIC SWALWELL: It’s a tantrum. Mr. President, we don’t need your childish, whiny letter. Don’t send us that. Send us the documents that you have buried and have refused to provide to us. Send us the witnesses, who you continue to block from us hearing. Unless you send those to us, we can only conclude that you’re guilty. Because in America, innocent men do not hide and conceal evidence. In fact Wolf, they do just the opposite. They are forthcoming and they want to cooperate and the president is acting like a very guilty person right now.