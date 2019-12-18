Former Arizona Republican Gov. Jan Brewer told “War Room: Impeachment” live on Newsmax TV Wednesday that the U.S. House voting for articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump “absolutely blows my mind away.”

“This has been just a sham impeachment,” Brewer, 75, who served from 2009 to 2015, told co-hosts Steve Bannon, Jason Miller, and Raheem Kassam. “I can’t believe that the Democrats have put on such a dog-and-pony show.”

The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, against President Trump.

If they are approved, the articles will be sent to the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, for adjudication.

The trial will be presided over by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts — and senators will then vote whether to acquit or convict, which would remove Trump from office.

However, Brewer told the “War Room” co-hosts that “the general public, they get it.

“They understand that this is not right — and they see this movement that is moving along, and the public is moving in another direction.

“President Trump’s polling numbers are really rising and rising.

“So, it’s really going to be huge damage to the Democrats,” Brewer said.

“You think huge damage?” Bannon asked.

“Yes,” the former governor responded. “Big time.”