FBI Director Chris Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray lied in a 2018 statement and smeared Congressman Nunes in an effort to cover for his agency’s FISA abuses.

In January of 2018, shortly before then-House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes was set to release his 2-page FISA memo revealing FBI criminal misconduct in targeting Trump campaign advisor Carter Page with surveillance warrants, the FBI smeared Nunes saying it had “grave concerns” about his memo’s accuracy.

“As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” the FBI said in a statement just days before Nunes released the FISA memo.

The FBI appeared to be taking the side of then-ranking member Adam Schiff who relentlessly attacked Nunes and called his FISA memo a “profoundly misleading set of talking points drafted by Republican staff attacking the FBI and its handling of the investigation.”

But Nunes was right all along.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified last Wednesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Chairman Lindsey Graham.

Horowitz confirmed what Congressman Nunes stated in his FISA memo that he released nearly 2 years ago — the FISA warrants used to spy on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page was based “ENTIRELY” on information from the phony, Hillary-funded Steele dossier.

Nunes was widely mocked by the media and Democrats following the release of his FISA memo but he was right all along.

Christopher Wray knew Nunes was telling the truth, but lied in his statement in an effort to block the release of the FISA memo.

—>REWIND: On Jan. 29, 2018, FBI Dir Chris Wray issued a statement rebutting the Nunes Memo on FISA abuses & warning Trump not to declassify or release it, citing “grave concerns” with inaccuracies & omissions in the memo. Now we know Wray, too, was lyinghttps://t.co/sXrLx3iToD — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 18, 2019

The post FBI Director Wray Lied in 2018 Statement – Rebutted Nunes on GOP Lawmaker’s Completely Accurate Statement on FISA Court Abuse! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.