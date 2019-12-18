A Philadelphia FedEx driver was shot in the abdomen during a robbery Tuesday night, but was able to fire back with his own weapon and kill the man suspected of attacking him.

What are the details?

The unnamed 32-year-old FedEx driver had just dropped off a package at a home in Northeast Philadelphia shortly after 7:00 p.m., when he was mugged and shot before defending himself with his own firearm, hitting the suspect several times. Police confirmed later that the driver is licensed to carry.

Despite his injuries, the robbery victim then drove himself to a nearby grocery store, where he saw a police officer and reported what happened.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told KYW-TV that the FedEx driver “was able to tell police that he was making a delivery in on the 600 block of Unruh and right when he got done making that delivery, he was approached by at least one male and he was robbed at point of gun.”

Minutes later, police found the 27-year-old suspect in critical condition in an alley with “multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, back and torso,” KYW reported. The suspect was in possession of the FedEx driver’s keys and FedEx badge. The suspect later died at a hospital.

Police are still investigating, and trying to confirm whether the suspect himself was armed, or if the FedEx driver was shot with his own weapon during a struggle.

A second suspect was taken into to custody on Wednesday, and police say it is possible the male could have been an accomplice in the robbery.

The FedEx driver and FedEx are both cooperating fully with police. The company released a statement saying, “The safety of our team members is of paramount importance at FedEx. As such, we do not publicly disclose details relating to our security policies. As this incident remains an ongoing police investigation, we will have no further comment.”