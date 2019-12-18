Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardGabbard says she needs to raise million by year-end ‘to stay competitive’ Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Krystal Ball questions Biden’s durability in 2020 field MORE (D-Hawaii), who is running for president, on Wednesday voted “present” on impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to ‘vile’ Trump attacks: ‘Being quiet isn’t making this go away’ MORE in an unexpected defection among Democrats.

Gabbard claimed in a statement that “I am standing in the center” with her “present” vote.

“I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing,” Gabbard said.

“I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country,” Gabbard continued.

Gabbard declined to respond to reporters’ questions as she left the House floor, instead repeatedly referring them to her statement.