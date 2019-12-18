House Republicans moved quickly Wednesday morning to demonstrate that they won’t concede impeachment without a fight.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) offered a motion to adjourn shortly after the chamber gaveled in at 9 a.m., just as the debate on the rule underlying the impeachment articles was set to begin.

“So we can stop wasting America’s time on impeachment, I move that the House do now adjourn,” Biggs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motion, which ultimately failed in the Democratic-controlled chamber, forced a time-consuming vote designed to delay the process even before it gets off the ground.

Biggs’s motion was expected to be the first of several actions Republicans take ahead of the vote in protest of impeachment.

One senior GOP source said “expect some shenanigans” on the floor throughout the day.

Rep. Mark WalkerBradley (Mark) Mark WalkerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment Mark Walker mulling 2022 Senate bid, won’t seek reelection in the House The Hill’s Campaign Report: Democrats worry about diversity on next debate stage MORE (R-N.C.), a member of House GOP leadership, said Republicans do not see the actions as a stall tactic.

“We don’t look at it as stalling, we just look at it that we are going to hold the ground until the very end,” Meadows told The Hill. “It’s a sad, in fact I have my funeral attire on today, it’s a sad day. It really is, it’s not a day to be snarky, this is an abuse of the system.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment This week: House Dems gear up to vote to impeach Trump GOP lawmakers jockey for positions as managers MORE (R-Calif.) offered another procedural motion directly after the motion to adjourn, a question of privilege, condemning how Democrats handled the impeachment probe. Democrats moved to table the motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

That motion took aim at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump says McConnell can decide on witnesses for Senate trial Schiff says Pence refusal to declassify aide’s testimony ‘raises profound questions’ McConnell takes heat from all sides on impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerDemocrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements Sunday shows – Republicans, Democrats maneuver ahead of House impeachment vote Durbin: Witnesses to exonerate Trump may not exist MORE (D-N.Y.), including language ”Disapproving the manner in which Chairman Adam B. Schiff of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence & Chairman Jerrold Lewis Nadler of the Committee on the Judiciary have conducted committee action during the impeachment inquiry of President Donald John Trump.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseTrump says media, Democrats are making ‘life for the United Republican Party’ difficult amid impeachment Trump rails against Fox News for planning interviews with Schiff, Comey GOP lawmakers jockey for positions as managers MORE (R-La.) also raised a point of order against the rule for the two articles of impeachment against Trump, arguing the minority did not receive a hearing while proceedings were taking place in the House Judiciary Committee. It was ruled out of order.

The wrangling comes as House Democrats on Wednesday will take the momentous step of voting to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to ‘vile’ Trump attacks: ‘Being quiet isn’t making this go away’ MORE, accusing him of abusing his power and obstructing Congress in his dealings with Ukraine.

Both articles, to be voted on separately, are expected to pass, after a wave of centrist Democrats jumped on board with their support in recent days. But Biggs’s motion was some indication that approval won’t happen before a long and likely raucous fight on the House floor.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Rules Committee, said Wednesday morning that Democrats expect Republicans to offer a handful of similar delay tactics, but predicted they would tire of that strategy.

“After that, what’s the point?” he said, stepping into the committee room in the Capitol.

The rule governing the debate, passed by Democrats on the Rules Committee Tuesday night, eliminates some of the delay tactics that might have been available to Republicans, but not all of them.

GOP leaders will have the opportunity to slip in motions to adjourn throughout the debate. They can also use another procedural gambit: asking the chair to strike from the congressional record the statements from Democrats.

Under House rules, lawmakers are prohibited from defaming the president or other lawmakers, or calling into question their personal motivations. Statements, the rules say, “shall be confined to the question under debate, avoiding personality.”

Yet, in impeaching a president, attacks on the man are almost inherent to the process.

It is yet unclear how frequently Republicans will seek to strike the comments from their Democratic colleagues.

The rule allows six hours of debate on the two impeachment articles, following one hour of debate on the rule itself. But McGovern is anticipating a much longer process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the seven hours of debate will extend probably to more like 12 hours when it’s all said and done,” he said Tuesday night.

In a tentative timeline released Wednesday morning by the office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports House panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Protesters rally against Trump in multiple cities on eve of impeachment vote MORE (D-Calif.), Democrats predicted the GOP procedural maneuvers would consume roughly an hour of the debate. They forecast smoother sailing afterward, setting up a vote on the final article of impeachment before 8 p.m.

Updated at 10:17 a.m.