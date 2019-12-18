Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.)during his remarks in the House’s floor debate prior to its vote on the articles on impeachment compared the impeachment proceedings against President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to ‘vile’ Trump attacks: ‘Being quiet isn’t making this go away’ MORE to the “sham” biblical trial of Jesus

“When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk told his congressional colleagues.

“During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process,” he continued.

The House convened Wednesday morning to debate and vote on the rules for its floor debate about the two articles of impeachment brought forward by House Democrats. They are expected to debate the two articles of impeachment for much of the afternoon before votes on each article this evening.