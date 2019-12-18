Two GOP lawmakers, Reps. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) and Mark Walker (R-NC), voted “hell no” on impeachment Wednesday evening, per their Twitter accounts.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The first article passed 230-197, with two Democrats, Reps. Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), voting against it. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted present.

The second article of impeachment passed 229-198. Reps. Van Drew, Peterson, and Jared Golden (D-ME), who indicated a day prior that he disagreed with the obstruction of Congress charge, voted against the article. Gabbard also voted present for the second article, explaining that she “could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing.”

“I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country,” Gabbard added.

If there was ever a time to vote hell no, this was it. pic.twitter.com/pzRPJSEZvq — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) December 19, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reportedly threatening to delay the Senate impeachment trial and “may not immediately transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate out of concerns Republicans won’t conduct impartial proceedings at a trial,” Politico reports.