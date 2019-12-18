During a Wednesday interview on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) weighed in on the impeachment process.

Meadows slammed the process as bipartisan and unfair, adding Democrats in Washington, D.C. are “disconnected” from what the American people want.

“Ultimately, [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] said this had to be a bipartisan effort — it’s not. They said that the whole process was going to be fair — it wasn’t. And at the end of the day, they said they would look at all the evidence and they have not,” Meadows outlined.

He continued, “We’re going to be voting and every Democrat here in Washington, D.C., with the exception of just three or four, will be voting for impeachment. And the president will be doing a rally in Michigan, so you’ll see support from those across America for the president, and once again, Washington, D.C. and the Democrats will be disconnected from what the American people actually want.”

