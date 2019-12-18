The Hallmark Channel broke families’ trust by re-instating ads featuring lesbian couples at the altar, a leader of a conservative mothers’ group said Wednesday.

Hallmark‘s current stance leaves conservative families with “no other choice than to turn the channel,” One Million Moms director Monica Cole told the Daily Caller News Foundation in an interview Wednesday. One Million Moms is a division of the American Family Association composed mostly of conservative and Christian mothers, grandmothers, and aunts. These women are devoted to protecting their children from media exposure to inappropriate content, Cole told the DCNF.

The Hallmark Channel sparked a backlash when it announced Friday that it would remove ads featuring lesbian couples marrying. Their announcement followed a petition from One Million Moms that asked Hallmark to remove the ads, saying that the ads were not family-friendly.

But the Hallmark Channel reversed their decision Sunday following backlash from LGBTQ groups and re-instated the ads — a move that One Million Moms found “extremely disappointing,” Cole said. (RELATED: Netflix Refuses To Comment On ‘Holiday Special’ Implying Jesus Christ Is Gay)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The director explained that One Million Moms has issued a Hallmark boycott pledge that supporters, or “anyone else who would like for Hallmark to remain family-friendly,” can sign.

One Million Moms took issue with the ads because many Christian and conservative families who watch Hallmark movies with their children do not wish to be forced to discuss the complex matter of same-sex marriage during a family movie, Cole said.

“It’s just not the time or place to be confronted with this controversial topic,” she explained.

“And we know the majority of the viewership, or at least many of Hallmark’s viewers, are conservative,” Cole added. “We know the issue of same-sex relationships should be left for families to talk through together according to their own faith and personal beliefs rather than be forced to address this complex matter during a family movie.”

One Million Moms will continue to urge Hallmark to return to “the family-friendly content is has always been known for,” Cole said.

“Currently conservative families will have no other choice than to turn the channel,” she said. “But we do hope that Hallmark Channel will retreat and change their mind and return to how their programming has always been.”

“Otherwise,” Cole added, “One Million Moms and conservative families will have no other choice than to boycott the Hallmark Channel.”

Hallmark did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

