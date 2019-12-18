https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/he-may-be-looking-up-but-lets-assume-hes-looking-down-president-trump-suggests-ingrate-debbie-dingells-late-husband-may-be-resting-in-heaven-or-hell-video/

President Trump was kind and gracious to offer the Dingell Family, including Rep. Debbie Dingell, a state funeral for the late Rep. John Dingell, who served in Congress for 59 years.

She stabbed him in the back anyway.

On Wednesday President Trump told a Michigan audience that the late John Dingell may be “looking up” from his resting place. The president then added, “I don’t know. Let’s assume he’s looking down.”

Democrats will run with this for the next week.

