President Trump was kind and gracious to offer the Dingell Family, including Rep. Debbie Dingell, a state funeral for the late Rep. John Dingell, who served in Congress for 59 years.

She stabbed him in the back anyway.

The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

On Wednesday President Trump told a Michigan audience that the late John Dingell may be “looking up” from his resting place. The president then added, “I don’t know. Let’s assume he’s looking down.”

Democrats will run with this for the next week.

Trump laments that Debbie Dingell voted to impeach him despite the fact that he allowed the normal state funeral to proceed for her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell. Trump then suggests John Dingell is in hell — to audible groans. pic.twitter.com/wsYfddNIA9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2019

