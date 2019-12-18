Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on two occasions during a recent trip to the communist country, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC that Kissinger spoke with Xi about Trump. After Kissinger told Kudlow what was discussed, Kudlow put it in writing and gave the notes to Trump.

Xi reportedly told Kissinger he wants to interact with Trump as opposed to Democrats, “who won’t talk about key trade issues, but instead will go on about human rights and other things,” Kissinger told Kudlow.

Kudlow then added during his conversation with CNBC, “Now, let me be careful here. President Trump made it very clear that we favor freedom and democracy and a peaceful solution in Hong Kong, and that we oppose, of course, the maltreatment of the Muslims and the Uighurs.”

The U.S. and China have been locked in a trade war for nearly two years but reached a phase one agreement last week.