The FBI failed to reassess its surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, despite the lack of “anything,” according to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Wednesday.

“We’ve got agents talking with one another about why is Page even a subject anymore,” Horowitz told Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“To your question of why are they still looking at him. they were actually asking that question not just to the FISA but the foundation question of ‘Carter Page we’re not finding anything as to him; why aren’t we reassessing?'”

The FISA abuse in this high-profile case has been so egregious, according to Horowitz, the inspector general launched a further review of the FBI’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, The Washington Post reported.

“The concern here is this is such a high profile, important case, if it happened here, is this indicative of a wider problem?” Horowitz testified.

While the opening of the investigation into Trump campaign officials was justified under a low bar, Horowitz said, its continued surveillance is justifiably in question, as Sen. Johnson noted it should been shut down over insufficient evidence “within the first few months of 2017.”

Instead, President Donald Trump was “tormented for over two years” amid an FBI investigation started by the Obama administration “all based on a false narrative.”

“I think the FISA court is in jeopardy, personally,” Johnson said.