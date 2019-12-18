Historians will write about this day, when the House of Representatives voted for just the third time in history to impeach a president. But history does not simply explode, it unfolds. The Dark Ages did not just happen, the Renaissance Era did not just dawn, and the Industrial Revolution did not just spark. Defining moments in history do not occur spontaneously. They are built by disparate actors, crises, and movements.

When future generations look back at the state of our world, with the impeachment of Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to ‘vile’ Trump attacks: ‘Being quiet isn’t making this go away’ MORE in America and the sweeping victory of Boris Johnson in Britain, these events likely will not appear sudden or surprising. They will instead be understood as a response to frightening trends like global terrorism and financial inequality, a response that will, over time, be accepted or rejected.

The impeachment vote today was triggered by two distant events on September 11, 2001 and September 15, 2008 that forever changed the world. The fall of the Twin Towers robbed America of its sense of security. Two oceans no longer protected us from dangers abroad. An anxious public was fertile ground for fear mongering journalism, and media sites like Fox News quickly capitalized on this. Cable networks made it seem like public beheadings and the Ebola virus would soon reach our soil.

The overwhelming fear stoked by ratings-driven reporting and politicians led to a dangerous cycle of bungled foreign policy, sustained global terrorism and xenophobia. Our catastrophic plunge into war with Iraq, propelled by public anxiety and false information, prolonged and complicated the war in Afghanistan. Its mismanagement helped create ISIS, which helped create a refugee crisis flooding Europe. The refugee crisis was met with alarm, and alarm was encouraged and translated into nationalism by politicians European leaders like Viktor Orban in Hungary and Nigel Farage in Britain. A startling sequence was activated, in which leaders encouraged the public’s worse impulses for political gain.

Meanwhile, the 2008 recession triggered by the fall of Lehman Brothers rattled our financial security. Radical economic change left working people in perpetual anxiety. Globalization, automation, and migration rapidly altered the job market. People woke up to neighborhoods whose landscapes transformed overnight: fewer brick and mortar radio shacks, bookstores, hardware stores, supermarkets. Suddenly people were told not to take a taxi, but order an Uber. At the same time, mechanisms for regulating our economy had failed us. Unchecked greed proved less than “good.” The middle class, the great stabilizing historic movement in American history, shrank and shriveled. Once again, this created a panicked public eager for change.

In 2016, escalating frustration and fear mongering won an election. Donald Trump used insinuation and exaggeration to link Hillary Clinton to the wealthy elite, accusing her of rigging the economy against the working class, while falsely portraying himself as an outsider and foil to big banks. He used flagrantly racist language to blame immigrants for shifting job markets and fuel fears about domestic terrorism. A Democratic Party propelled by rationalism and 5 point plans fell out of synch with an electorate moved by gut instinct.

In 2019, we have our latest victory for populism and authoritarianism: Johnson’s UK election. But this latest victory doesn’t guarantee the triumph of the movement it represents. The electorate in America is not (yet) Trumpian; it’s veering in search of the America it wants. In 2008, the American electorate voted for change by electing Obama. In 2010 it voted for change by electing a Tea Party Republican Congress to check Obama. In 2012 it voted for change by reelecting Obama to check the Tea Party Republican Congress. In 2014 it voted for change by adding Republicans in Congress to check Obama. In 2016 it voted for change by electing Trump in repudiation of both political parties. In 2018 it voted for a Democratic majority in the House to repudiate Trump.

This zigzagging shows us the degree to which change is responsive rather than rapid. Often, only once a movement has come into the public eye can we choose to reject it and urge with equal vigor an alternative. Now, confronted by a future we don’t care to contemplate, we’re forced to consider how we got here — and correct our course.

Steve Israel Steven (Steve) J. IsraelThe Hill’s Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats trading jabs ahead of Los Angeles debate The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Nancy Pelosi knows she needs to protect the Democratic majority MORE represented New York in Congress for 16 years and served as the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2011 to 2015. He is now the director of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University. You can find him on Twitter @RepSteveIsrael.