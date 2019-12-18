DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified to Senators on Wednesday that he found evidence of political bias in text messages sent by FBI officials who were involved in the FISA process targeting Carter Page.

There is a virtual media blackout of Horowitz’s testimony because the fake news media is obsessing over the sham impeachment vote.

Horowitz told Senator Ron Johnson that he found political bias.

“In both of these investigations you found political bias,” Johnson said to Horowitz referring to the FBI’s investigation into Hillary’s emails (MidYear Exam) and Trump’s camp.

“We found through the text messages evidence of people’s political bias,” Horowitz said to Senator Johnson.

IG Horowitz just confirmed that he found evidence of Political Bias in his investigation of those involved with the origins of the Russia Probe. “We found through the text messages evidence of people’s political bias” Where is the accountability?pic.twitter.com/zibxX7LlNU — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 18, 2019

Horowitz also told Senator Rand Paul that he found evidence of political bias.

SEN. PAUL: “But could you then specifically say…there actually was evidence of political bias and evidence of record-changing that looks like malfeasance?” HOROWITZ: “There is evidence of both, I agree with you.” pic.twitter.com/7001UWDNEy — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 18, 2019

In an exchange with Senator Josh Hawley (MO), Horowitz admitted he “did not reach a conclusion” when asked if political bias affected the FBI’s investigations.

“Was it your conclusion that political bias did not affect any part of the [Carter] Page investigation, any part of Crossfire Hurricane?” Hawley asked Horowitz.

“We did not reach that conclusion,” Horowitz said.

