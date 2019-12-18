Cooper Hefner, the son of the late Hugh Hefner, has decided to join the Air Force.

What are the details?

Cooper Hefner, 28, made the announcement last week in a social media post, announcing that he would be “stepping back” from Stag and Hefner Media Corporation.

Cooper served at the company as chief of global partnerships following his father’s death.

He wrote, “Today I informed leadership and financiers of Stag and Hefner Media Corporation I would be stepping back from focusing on launching a new company and stepping towards greater service to community and country. In a week I depart for US Air Force basic training. A new road ahead.”

Cooper’s wife, “Harry Potter” actress Scarlett Byrne, shared an update on her husband’s vocational change.

“Today,” she wrote, “Cooper left to begin his service in the United States Air Force. I’m incredibly proud.”

Cooper Hefner quit his father’s company in April and announced that he would be launching an adult entertainment website. TMZ reports that Cooper abandoned that plan.

What else?

Hugh Hefner passed away in 2017 at the age of 91.

Following the Playboy mogul’s 2017 death, author Lee Strobel revealed how Hugh Hefner reacted to the sharing of the Gospel just 10 years before his death.

“He was quite engaging in terms of the conversation. We talked about what he believed and he had a very minimalistic, deistic view of God,” Strobel said. “He said he has a minimal belief in God.”

“He saw the relevance of the resurrection, he saw the significance of it,” Strobel added.