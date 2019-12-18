Rep. Doug CollinsDouglas (Doug) Allen CollinsTrump’s GOP allies huddle at White House on eve of impeachment vote House panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Overnight Defense: Senate sends 8B defense bill to Trump | Bill establishes Space Force, federal paid parental leave | House approves .4T spending package MORE’s (R-Ga.) usage of the word “irregardless” in remarks he made during the House’s debate over the impeachment of President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to ‘vile’ Trump attacks: ‘Being quiet isn’t making this go away’ MORE on Wednesday, prompted the term to surge to Twitter’s list of top trending items.

The moment came shortly after Collins stood up on the House floor to take aim at House Democrats over the handling of the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings in the Ukraine, calling the process partisan in nature.

“But there is one thing that I will mention all along, and that is, also, the Founders were very concerned about a partisan impeachment, in which politics of the majority who have their strength can do what they want to do, irregardless of any facts,” Collins said.

His usage of “irregardless,” a controversial term that is used by some instead of the word “regardless,” immediately went viral online. Within hours of his remarks, over 11,000 tweets have been posted with the term.

When one is wearing a microphone, one needn’t yell. Also, “irregardless” is not a word, including on the House floor. Especially on the House floor. — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) December 18, 2019

Irregardless ain’t a word. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 18, 2019

Oop! The 1st “irregardless” has been spoken. Give it up for Rep. Doug Collins. pic.twitter.com/yiVncc7AQ9 — ImAHenson (@henson_im) December 18, 2019

Doug Collins should be impeached for using the non-word “irregardless” on the House floor. — Adam Wren (@adamwren) December 18, 2019

Irregardless, Doug Collins is a hack and a fool. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 18, 2019

Others were quick to also note the moment’s arrival a week after the third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” dropped, during which the show’s main character, Miriam, engaged in a hotly-contested debate with her husband over usage of the word.

“Irregardless” was not a word when it was said in season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It still wasn’t a word when Rep. Doug Collins said it on the floor of the House about 90 seconds ago. Check yourself before you wreck yourself! — Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed) December 18, 2019

Can @MaiselTV chime in with a clip since “irregardless” is currently trending on Twitter? #MrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/d7COI8E6dS — Morgan Gstalter (@morgGstalt) December 18, 2019

The moment even prompted Dictionary.com to weigh in on the controversy from its official Twitter account.

Irregardless first appeared in the early 20th century and was perhaps popularized by its use in a comic radio program of the 1930s.https://t.co/poNUV0m8cJ https://t.co/ds3EkyLeR7 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 18, 2019

The controversial use of the word, or non-word by many’s standards, has earned “irregardless” its own Wikipedia page. Its usage is listed as “nonstandard” by a number of dictionaries, including Oxford.