The New York Post savaged House Speaker Pelosi on Wednesday evening calling her a “Swamp Mistress.”

Democrats voted in a straight party line vote to impeach President Trump for abuse of power on Wednesday night.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore black at her funeral Wednesday night after she walked her caucus off the cliff.

Pelosi may have won the impeachment vote, but she lost 2020.

The Post’s Michael Goodwin wrote, “Pelosi’s stomach-churning impeachment charade damages America.”

Via Goodwin:

It is said there are two things you should never watch being made: sausage and government budgets.

Now we can add impeachment to the list of stomach-turning sights to avoid.

The arcane rules, phony cordiality and debates over the second sentence in paragraph G of Point Six were bad enough, but the nausea meter hit the roof when Nancy Pelosi took the microphone. Wearing a funereal black dress, she stood next to a cardboard American flag and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

I would have counted her more honest if she had pledged her allegiance to a Democratic donkey.

As the leader of a party that has marinated its mind in unadulterated hatred of President Trump, Pelosi bears unique responsibility for this calamity. She could have stopped it.

Watching the so called debate Wednesday, I was moved by how the impeachers, desperate to inflate their base partisan passions into something noble, have cheapened our nation’s history and language.

They resembled Grade B actors performing for the cameras, their rehearsed references to oaths, prayers, the Founding Fathers, the rule of law, checks and balances and the Constitution itself all sounding contrived. Rather than reflecting an actual gravitas, the words were trotted out to create the appearance of it.